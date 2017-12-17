FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exclusive: Saudi Aramco has supplied 1 million barrels of crude to Egyptian refineries in Nov, Dec - minister
#Business News
December 17, 2017 / 6:53 AM / 2 days ago

Exclusive: Saudi Aramco has supplied 1 million barrels of crude to Egyptian refineries in Nov, Dec - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil producer, has supplied 1 million barrels of crude oil to Egyptian refineries, Egypt’s Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla told Reuters on Sunday.

File Photo - Tarek El Molla, Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, speaks on the telephone during an interview with Reuters at his office in Cairo, Egypt, October 29, 2015. Picture taken October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egypt and Saudi Arabia will be studying the economic feasibility of continuing to refine Saudi crude in Egyptian refineries by the start of 2018, El Molla said.

Saudi Arabia agreed in April last year to provide Egypt with 700,000 tonnes of refined oil products a month for five years.

Reporting by Abdelrahman Adel; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
