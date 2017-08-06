FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's Suez Canal revenues jump to $446.3 million in July: Reuters calculations
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 6, 2017 / 1:42 PM / in 2 months

Egypt's Suez Canal revenues jump to $446.3 million in July: Reuters calculations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues jumped to $446.3 million in July from $427.2 million in June, according to Reuters’ calculations.

A statement from the canal’s authority said on Sunday that its revenues stood at $2.938 billion from January to July.

In July last year, revenues stood at $429 million.

The Suez Canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia and one of the Egyptian government’s main sources of foreign currency.

Egypt has been struggling to revive its economy since a 2011 uprising drove tourists and investors away. The country agreed to a three-year, $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan program last November that is tied to ambitious economic reforms such as subsidy cuts and tax hikes.

Reporting by Ahmed Elhamy; Writing by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Adrian Croft

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.