Quake hits off San Salvador coastline, no reports of damage
#Environment
January 3, 2018 / 2:06 PM / a day ago

Quake hits off San Salvador coastline, no reports of damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - A magnitude-5.1 earthquake hit off of El Salvador’s coastline on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), while the nation’s Environment and Natural Resources Ministry said there was no threat of a tsunami.

The USGS said the epicenter was located near the country’s Pacific coast, 30 kilometers (18 miles) south-southeast of the port city of La Libertad. The depth was measures as 79 kilometers.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries or damage to infrastructure, Armando Vividor, head of operations for El Salvador’s civil protection agency, told Reuters.

Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
