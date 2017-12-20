FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Elbit Systems wins U.S. contract worth up to $176 million
December 20, 2017 / 8:03 AM / 6 days ago

Israel's Elbit Systems wins U.S. contract worth up to $176 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT.TA) (ESLT.O) said on Wednesday its U.S. subsidiary won a contract from DynCorp International Inc [DETUCC.UL] to provide support services for the U.S. Army’s C-26 and UC-35 aircraft fleet.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at their offices in Haifa, Israel February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

    The award is for a one-year base period of up to $25 million and five additional single-year options. If all options are exercised, the total contract value will be up to $176 million.

    Elbit Systems of America provides contractor logistics support and engineering, maintenance, repair and overhaul services for aircraft and ground platforms.

    Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Jeffrey Heller

