Embraer deliveries rise, driven by commercial jet segment

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA), the world's No. 1 regional planemaker, delivered 35 commercial jets and 24 executive jets in the second quarter, representing increases on a quarterly and annual basis.

In a Tuesday securities filing, Embraer said commercial plane deliveries rose about 35 percent year on year, while those of large executive jets rose by five units from a year earlier. Embraer's backlog of firm orders fell to $18.5 billion at the end of June from $19.2 billion in March, the filing said.

So far this year, Embraer has delivered 92 planes of which 53 were commercial jets and 39 executive jets.

