Embraer CEO sees 'very good' talks with Boeing, government on tie-up

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) has seen “very good engagement” in ongoing talks with Boeing Co (BA.N) and the Brazilian government about a potential partnership between the planemakers, Chief Executive Paulo Cesar Silva told analysts on a Thursday conference call.

FILE PHOTO: The chief executive officer of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA, Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva, poses for picture at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Brazilian President Michel Temer is still weighing whether to support a proposal for the two companies to join forces on a commercial aviation venture, his spokesman said last week. The government holds a “golden share” in Embraer giving it veto power over such strategic decisions.