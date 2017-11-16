FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakh airline SCAT orders six Boeing jets
November 16, 2017 / 10:32 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Kazakh airline SCAT orders six Boeing jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) signed a deal at the Dubai Airshow on Thursday to sell six Boeing 737 MAX 8 passenger jets to SCAT Airlines of Kazakhstan, a person close to the discussions said.

Boeing Co's logo is seen above the front doors of its largest jetliner factory in Everett, Washington, U.S. January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Alwyn Scott

The deal, involving a firm order for the six aircraft worth $600 million at list prices, was expected to be announced later on Thursday.

The airline, based in the South Kazakhstan city of Shymkent, also secured purchase rights for a further five 737 MAX 8 aircraft, the person said.

Reporting by Tim Hepher

