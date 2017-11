DUBAI (Reuters) - Leasing company AerCap Holdings (AER.N) has agreed to supply six Boeing (BA.N) 787-9 jets to EgyptAir under a long-term operating lease, the company said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Workers go about their day in front of an EgyptAir plane on the runway at Cairo Airport, Egypt July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo

These aircraft are from AerCap’s order book with Boeing and are scheduled to be delivered in 2019, it said in an announcement made at the Dubai Airshow on Wednesday.