Emirates places provisional order for 40 Boeing 787-10
November 12, 2017 / 9:51 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Emirates places provisional order for 40 Boeing 787-10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emirates unveiled a provisional order for 40 Boeing (BA.N) 787-10 jetliners, worth $12.5 billion at list prices, at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing Company logo is projected on a wall at the "What's Next?" conference in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

Emirates chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, said the carrier had chosen the latest version of Boeing’s mid-sized wide-body jet after comparing it with the Airbus (AIR.PA) A350.

Deliveries will start in 2022, he added.

Reuters earlier reported that Boeing was close to clinching a deal for around 40 of the 787-10 jets.

Reporting by Tim Hepher

