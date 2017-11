DUBAI (Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) is close to a deal to sell around 40 of its 787-10 passenger jets to Dubai’s Emirates, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

A Rolls Royce jet engine is seen on Boeing 787-10 on the static display during the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The deal, which may be announced as early as this week’s Dubai Airshow, could be worth some $12.5 billion at list prices, the sources said, asking not to be identified.

Boeing (BA.N) and Emirates declined comment.