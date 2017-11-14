Bombardier expects new CSeries orders to be finalized by year's end

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc expects two recently-announced orders for its CSeries jets to be finalized by the end of 2017, Commercial Aircraft President Fred Cromer told reporters by phone from Dubai.

Earlier in the day, EgyptAir and Bombardier announced a letter of intent for 12 firm Bombardier CS300s jets, valued at $1.1 billion, according to a statement by the Canadian plane and train maker. Earlier in the month, Bombardier announced a separate CSeries agreement for up to 31 firm orders with an undisclosed European customer.