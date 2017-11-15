FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Middle East's flydubai interested in Boeing's proposed mid-sized jet
November 15, 2017 / 12:40 PM / Updated a day ago

Middle East's flydubai interested in Boeing's proposed mid-sized jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Flydubai is interested in the mid-sized jet that Boeing (BA.N) is studying whether to develop, the Middle East carrier’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Ghaith al-Ghaith told Reuters at the Dubai Airshow the airline wants to know more about the proposed jet.

Boeing is looking at potentially filling a market gap between narrow and wide-body jets with a new aircraft that could seat 220 to 270 passengers.

Reporting by Tim Hepher & Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Tom Arnold

