FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Dubai to start building new sewage system in 2019: state news agency
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 9, 2017 / 10:10 PM / a month ago

Dubai to start building new sewage system in 2019: state news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Dubai is planning to build a new 30 billion dirham ($8.17 billion) deep-tunnel sewage system to be completed in 2025, the emirate said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM on Sunday.

Dubai Municipality has completed feasibility studies for the project and begun work on its design, the statement said. Construction is expected to start in 2019.

The tunnels will replace electricity-powered pumping stations to cut costs in sending sewage out to Dubai's two waste treatment plants, which produce irrigation water for the arid city's dozens of mega-projects.

Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Catherine Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.