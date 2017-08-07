FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU says no plans for electric cars quotas
August 7, 2017 / 10:37 AM / 5 days ago

EU says no plans for electric cars quotas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign is pictured on an electric car charging station at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland June 2, 2017.Denis Balibouse

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union on Monday said it had no plans to introduce quotas for electric cars for an automobile sector seeking to recover from the Volkswagen diesel scandal, a spokeswoman for the EU executive said.

"Generally speaking, the Commision  is looking into ways to promote use of low carbon energy and transport, but none of them includes quotas for electric cars," the spokeswoman told reporters.

"We do not discriminate between different technologies."

The Commission was reacting to a report in German newspaper Handelsblatt that cited EU sources as saying the European Commission wanted to accelerate the retreat from combustion engines by setting a quota for low emission cars such as electric cars from 2025.

Reporting by Gabriela Bacynska; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

