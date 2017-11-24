FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lithuania's Maxima plans to buy Poland's Emperia for around $338 million
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 24, 2017 / 6:57 AM / in a day

Lithuania's Maxima plans to buy Poland's Emperia for around $338 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish retail group Emperia EMP.WA said Lithuania’s Maxima Grupe will announce a tender on Friday to buy all of Emperia’s shares for at least 100 zlotys each, valuing the potential deal at around 1.2 billion zlotys ($337.96 million).

The investment agreement was signed on Thursday, Emperia said.

Shares in Emperia stood at 93.87 zlotys each at market close on Thursday and were up 44.4 percent since the start of the year. Earlier this month, Emperia said it started talks with Maxima Grupe as a potential strategic investor.

Maxima Grupe controls retail chains in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Bulgaria and Poland. Emperia, which was founded in 1990, owns the Stokrotka retail chain in Poland.

Emperia also said two of its shareholders, who are mainly investment funds and private pension funds, Altus 29 FIZ and Ipopema 72 FIZAN, agreed to sell their shares in Emperia to Maxima, representing 21 percent of the company’s capital.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.