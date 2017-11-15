FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Casino company Empire City explores alternatives
Sections
Featured
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
The road to Brexit
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Manchester United reports 17.3 percent rise in Q1 revenue
Sport
Manchester United reports 17.3 percent rise in Q1 revenue
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 15, 2017 / 3:46 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Casino company Empire City explores alternatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Privately held Empire City Casino said on Wednesday it was exploring alternatives, including strategic partnerships, to broaden its offering.

The New York-based casino said it seeks to transform its nearly 100-acre property into a leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment venue.

The announcement comes a month after Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR.O), a casino in Vegas, said its main operating unit emerged from bankruptcy with $2 billion in cash.

Empire City Casino, located at the intersection of Central Park Avenue and Yonkers Avenue in Yonkers, is owned by the Rooney family, which also owns Yonkers Raceway and the National Football League’s Pittsburgh Steelers.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is the company’s financial adviser for the review.

Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.