France's Engie acquires two West African energy services companies

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - French utility Engie (ENGIE.PA) said on Tuesday it had acquired two West African industrial energy services companies - Afric Power and Tieri - in a bid to expand its business in the region.

It did not disclose the price of the transactions.

The two companies, which have offices in Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, specialize in the manufacture and distribution of equipment to agro-industry, agri-food, mines, large-scale services and data centers.

“This solid foundation combined with Engie’s expertise, financial clout and international credentials will enable us to quickly establish the integrated energy service provider the region needs,” Engie’s regional manager Philippe Miquel said.

Engie said it planned to use the acquisitions to grow its business by offering energy services to more public and private, commercial and industrial customers.

The utility already operates in West and Central Africa, focusing on centralized energy generation, mini-grids and individual solar kits.