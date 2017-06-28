FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Italy's A2A to sell stake in Montenegro's EPCG utility: minister
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 28, 2017 / 7:59 PM / a month ago

Italy's A2A to sell stake in Montenegro's EPCG utility: minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PODGORICA (Reuters) - Italy's biggest regional utility A2A will divest of its stake in Montenegro's Elektorprivreda Crne Gore (EPCG) utility after July 1, the Balkan country's economy minister said on Wednesday.

A2A, controlled by the cities of Milan and Brescia, spent around 436 million euros on buying a 43.7 percent holding in EPCG, which it has since cut to 41.7 percent. In May it hired investment bank Rothschild to advise on a stake sale.

"We are currently in negotiations with A2A," Economy Minister Dragica Sekulic told reporters on Wednesday.

"I believe we will very soon be able to inform the public about the outcome of those negotiations," she said.

No one could be reached at A2A for comment on Wednesday.

Montenegro's government, which owns the rest of EPCG, has in the past complained about the low level of investment by A2A.

Although it has a minority stake, A2A jointly manages EPCG and has previously said it wanted investment return guarantees, management autonomy and a clear regulatory framework.

Reporting by Petar Komnenic; additional reporting by stephen Jewkes in Milan; Writing by Ivana Sekularac; editing by Susan Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.