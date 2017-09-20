Equifax says 100,000 Canadians likely affected by data breach

TORONTO (Reuters) - Credit scoring company Equifax Inc said on Tuesday that the personal details of around 100,000 Canadians were exposed in the massive breach it disclosed earlier this month.

The company said criminals got access to files containing personal information of some Canadian consumers - including names, addresses, social insurance numbers and in some cases credit card information - via a consumer website application intended for use by U.S. consumers.

It was the first estimate of Canadian exposure the company has provided since saying on Sept. 7 that Canadian and UK residents were also at risk in the attack, in which details on some 143 million U.S. consumers had been exposed.

Lisa Nelson, the president and general manager of Equifax Canada, apologized to those who may have been affected and acknowledged frustration about a lack of clarity, saying the company would write to them with steps they should take.

Equifax said last week that it would likely need to contact fewer than 400,000 British consumers whose personal information may have been accessed in the breach.