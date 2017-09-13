FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nearly 40 states probe Equifax's handling of massive data breach
#Technology News
September 13, 2017 / 11:08 PM / a month ago

Nearly 40 states probe Equifax's handling of massive data breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Credit cards, a chain and an open padlock is seen in front of displayed Equifax logo in this illustration taken September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illutration

(Reuters) - Nearly 40 states have joined a probe of Equifax’s handling of a massive data breach that exposed valuable information on up to 143 million Americans, according to the Illinois attorney general’s office, which is leading the probe.

Eileen Boyce, a spokeswoman for Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, declined to identify the other states.

Connecticut and Pennsylvania are part of the probe, the Connecticut state attorney general has said previously. Iowa is also part of the probe, according to state spokesman Geoff Greenwood.

Equifax’s shares have fallen more than 30 percent amid revelations of investigations into the data breach and the company’s decision to delay disclosing it.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler

