Abu Dhabi (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways said on Tuesday it appointed former JetBlue (JBLU.O) executive Mark Powers as its new group chief financial officer.

FILE PHOTO: An Etihad Airways Boeing 777-3FX company aircraft takes off at the Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, France, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen/File Photo

Powers, who will join Etihad this month, takes over from Ricky Thirion who held the position in an acting capacity since July 1.

Thirion will resume his role as the airline’s group treasurer, Etihad said in a statement.