FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Etisalat posts $653 mln third-quarter profit as costs decline
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 25, 2017 / 11:49 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

Etisalat posts $653 mln third-quarter profit as costs decline

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Etisalat (ETEL.AD), the United Arab Emirates-based telecom group, reported a 29 percent increase in third-quarter net profit as capital expenditure and staff costs declined.

Etisalat made a 2.4 billion dirham ($653.4 million) net profit compared with 1.87 billion a year earlier, a bourse statement said on Wednesday.

In an earlier statement the company attributed the profit increase to lower depreciation and amortization charges, high net finance income, lower losses from discontinued operations and foreign currency gains.

However, it also said revenue, which fell 2.6 percent to 12.8 billion dirhams, was affected by unfavorable currency exchange rates, mainly in Egypt.

Etisalat, which operates across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, said it reduced capital expenditure by 12 percent to 1.6 billion dirhams, and also said staff costs were down 7 percent to 1.2 billion.

Royalties, or tax, paid to the UAE government increased 1 percent to 1.68 billion dirhams and its direct cost of sales grew by 6 percent to 3 billion.

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Adrian Croft and David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.