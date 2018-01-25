FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Davos
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Science
Sport
Entertainment
#Technology News
January 25, 2018 / 9:17 AM / a day ago

Austrian privacy activist says will sue Facebook in Vienna after EU ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Max Schrems, an Austrian privacy activist, said his individual case against Facebook would go ahead in a court in Vienna after the EU top court blocked his attempt to bring a class action suit against the company on Thursday.

“For three years Facebook has been fighting nail and toe against the court’s jurisdiction in Austria and lost. Now, we can finally go ahead with the case. Facebook will now have to explain to a neutral court whether its business model is in line with stringent European privacy laws,” Schrems said in a statement after the EU ruling.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.