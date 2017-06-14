EU could look at communitization of debt in longer term: Moscovici

European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici addresses a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 22, 2017.

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union is not proposing eurobonds, a prospect firmly opposed by Germany, but could look at the communitization of new debts in the longer run, EU Currency Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday.

Moscovici told the Funke group of German newspapers that the EU knew Germany strongly opposed eurobonds.

"In the long run, in a completely integrated euro zone, we would talk about a communitization of new debt, but we're not going to start with that," he said.

Moscovici said Europe needed a more dynamic and unified economy to help reduce the perceived inequities fueling right-wing populism, but it currently lacked the instruments to accomplish that goal.

He repeated his call for the appointment of someone who would serve as president of the euro zone and as a member of the EU Commission. That person would be responsible for financial policies and would be accountable to the European Parliament.

"It shouldn't be some super minister, not someone in charge of the national finance ministers," he said, adding, German Finance Minister "Wolgang Schaeuble doesn't have to worry."