BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union plans to adopt a blacklist of tax havens in December, Estonia’s finance minister said on Tuesday at the end of a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.

Swiss Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann (L) and Estonian Finance Minister Toomas Toniste (R) take part in a European Union finance ministers' meeting in Brussels, Belgium November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“Our intention is to approve the list in December,” Toomas Toniste, whose country holds the EU’s rotating presidency told reporters. He added that he hoped that all EU states would agree.