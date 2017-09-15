No reason to discuss now next chairmanship of Eurogroup: Dijsselbloem

TALLINN (Reuters) - The president of the Eurogroup -- all euro zone finance ministers -- said there was no need to discuss the next chairmanship of the group at this stage, in an attempt to quell speculation about the time of his departure.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem said his intention was to remain chairman of the powerful informal group, that decides economic policy of the 19 countries sharing the euro, until his mandate expires in mid-January.

He said euro zone finance ministers, who gathered in Tallinn on Friday for a regular monthly meeting, did not address this issue. “There is no reason to discuss it,” he added, stressing that the timing for the formation of a new Dutch government, of which he is unlikely to be a member, was still unclear.

The chairman of euro zone finance ministers has customarily been an active finance minister as well, although it is not a legal requirement.