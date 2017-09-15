FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU to set out options for heftier online giant tax bills: Moscovici
September 15, 2017 / 8:06 AM / a month ago

EU to set out options for heftier online giant tax bills: Moscovici

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The application icons of Facebook, Twitter and Google are displayed on an iPhone next to an earphone set in this illustration photo taken in Berlin, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

TALLINN (Reuters) - The European Commission will prepare in the coming days a list of legal options on how to make digital multinationals, like Google and Facebook, pay more tax, the commissioner responsible for taxation said on Friday.

“The digital economy should be taxed as the rest of the economy,” Pierre Moscovici told reporters upon his arrival to a meeting of euro zone and EU finance ministers in Tallinn, the Estonian capital, which will discuss the taxation of the digital economy on a session on Saturday.

He said the Commission will present in the coming days “a paper with all options available” to raise the tax bill for online giants, who are accused of paying too little in Europe by redirecting profits to low tax-rate countries, such as Ireland or Luxembourg.

The document will be ready for the Sept. 29 summit of EU leaders on digital issues, Moscovici said.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

