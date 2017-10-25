France ready to accept 4-year glyphosate extension: spokesman

PARIS (Reuters) - France is prepared to accept a four-year license extension for controversial weedkiller glyphosate in order to reach a consensus among European Union countries, the government’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

France was in favor of a more limited three-year extension but could settle for a European Commission proposal of four years, Christophe Castaner told reporters during a readout on a weekly cabinet meeting.

EU countries earlier on Wednesday failed again to agree on a renewal for glyphosate, a widely used crop chemical that is the subject of fierce debate over its effects on health.