Juncker's proposals in sync with French agenda: presidential official

PARIS (Reuters) - European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker’s speech on the state of the European Union contained “many ambitious proposals” chiming with French ideas, an official at President Emmanuel Macron’s office told Reuters on Wednesday.

Macron’s office welcomed Juncker’s support for the French president’s proposals on vetting foreign investments considered to be strategic and his backing for democratic conventions.

However, asked about the issue of a distinct euro zone budget and parliament, Macron’s proposals which Juncker rejected, the French presidency official said Juncker had opened up options and that his timetable for detailed proposals in December were in line with Macron‘s.