FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Italian banking fund sees return rate of 8-12 percent from Monte dei Paschi: report
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 6, 2017 / 6:11 AM / a month ago

Italian banking fund sees return rate of 8-12 percent from Monte dei Paschi: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The entrance of Monte dei Paschi bank headquarters is pictured in downtown Siena, Italy June 30, 2017.Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian bank rescue fund Atlante expects a return rate of 8 to 12 percent from the bad loan portfolio of lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena, an Italian newspaper said on Thursday.

EU state aid regulators approved on Tuesday Monte dei Paschi di Siena's a 5.4 billion-euro ($6.1 billion) state bailout of Italy's fourth-largest lender after the troubled Italian bank agreed to a radical overhaul.

As part of the revamp Monte Paschi will transfer 26.1 billion euros ($29.60 billion) in bad loans to a privately funded special vehicle on market terms, with the operation partially funded by the Atlante II fund.

"We expect a return rate of between 8 and 12 ... a significant rate although there is a high risk of execution," Paolo Petrignani, the chief executive of Quaestio, the fund which manages Atlante, told financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.

Petrignani added that Quaestio was in talks with "several parties and there is interest" for the securitisation of the bad loan portfolio.

He said that if the fund could make 200 million to 300 million euros from the investment in Monte dei Paschi, getting other funds involved, Quaestio could consider other operations, without giving further details.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti and Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Greg Mahlich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.