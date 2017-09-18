FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators approve RBS plan to help challenger banks
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 18, 2017 / 4:54 PM / a month ago

EU regulators approve RBS plan to help challenger banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk past a Royal Bank of Scotland office in London, Britain, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU state aid regulators formally approved on Monday a British plan allowing bailed-out lender Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) to fund about 835 million pounds ($1.1 billion) to boost competition by helping challenger banks.

The British government had reached an agreement in principle with the European Commission on July 26 after RBS failed to sell a business banking unit Williams & Glyn as one of the conditions of its 45-billion-pound rescue.

“The package targets a transfer of a 3 percent market share in the UK small- and medium-sized banking market from RBS to challenger banks,” the EU competition enforcer said.

It said the plan involves the setting up of a capability and innovation fund and an incentivized switching scheme.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.