U.S. Schlumberger files new bid for Russia's EDC: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. oilfield services giant Schlumberger (SLB.N) has filled a new bid for Russia’s oil services provider Eurasia Drilling (EDC), RIA news agency cited the head of Russia’s watchdog Federal Antimonopoly Service, Igor Artemyev, on Thursday.

Schlumberger had initially applied to FAS for approval of the deal to buy 51 percent stake in Eurasia Drilling last July, no decision has been taken yet on the bid.