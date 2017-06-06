FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Credit Agricole sells its stake in Eurazeo to JCDecaux owner
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 6, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 2 months ago

Credit Agricole sells its stake in Eurazeo to JCDecaux owner

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A logo is pictured on a Credit Agricole bank branch in Paris, France, February 15, 2017.Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) said on Tuesday it has sold its entire 15.4 percent stake in investment company Eurazeo (EURA.PA) to the holding company of the Decaux family, which controls the JCDecaux (JCDX.PA) advertising business, for 790.5 million euros ($891 million).

Credit Agricole, France's third-largest listed bank, was a key player in the creation of Eurazeo in the early 2000s from a web of holding companies owned by investment bank Lazard.

The French bank said the sale would boost its common equity Tier 1 core capital adequacy ratio by 0.1 percentage points and that it would book a 100 million-euro gain in its second-quarter results.

Credit Agricole like other banks across Europe has sold assets and cut costs to strengthen its balance sheet to comply with tougher global banking industry rules.

"For Crédit Agricole S.A., which since 2004 has accompanied Eurazeo's growth, this disposal is aligned with its strategy to divest of its capital-consuming, non-controlling stakes," the bank said in a statement.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Greg Mahlich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.