Luc Besson's EuropaCorp eyes TV unit sale to France's Mediawan

PARIS (Reuters) - French media group Mediawan (MDW.PA) is in talks over buying a majority stake in the TV business of film director Luc Besson’s EuropaCorp (ECP.PA) business.

The logo of EuropaCorp, of which French film director Luc Besson (not pictured) is co-founder and Chairman, is seen at the inauguration of the 'Cite du Cinema' movie studios in Saint-Denis, near Paris, September 21, 2012. Built on the site of a former electrical power plant, the Cite du Cinema comprises 9,500 square metres of studio space, 6,000 square metres for offices, workshops and storage and the Louis Lumiere photo and film school. REUTERS/Charles Platiau (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS LOGO)

Mediawan said on Monday that purchasing 80 percent of the EuropaCorp/TV business - which excludes the U.S. series part of that business - was one of three acquisitions it was targeting.

Besides the EuropaCorp/TV business, Mediawan was also in talks over buying majority stakes in TV production companies Makever and Mon Voisin Productions.

Mediawan was set up by some of France’s biggest media investors to challenge market leaders such as NetFlix (NFLX.O).

Mediawan was founded by Pierre-Antoine Capton, founder of French media producer 3e Oeil Productions, and Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, co-owners of Le Monde newspaper and L‘Obs magazine.

Niel also controls and founded telecom group Iliad (ILD.PA), while Pigasse is a leading mergers and acquisitions banker at investment bank Lazard (LAZ.N).

Mediawan said the planned acquisitions represented businesses with sales of more than 50 million euros ($61.4 million) in 2017.