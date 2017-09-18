FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Health News
September 18, 2017 / 11:10 PM / in a month

Bayer halts non-U.S. sales of its contraceptive implant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - German drugs and pesticides group Bayer AG said in a statement on its French website that it would stop selling its contraceptive implant, Essure, in countries other than the United States.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the Bayer Healthcare subgroup production plant in Wuppertal February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/File Photo

The company said the decision was taken for commercial reasons and was not linked to a safety or product quality problem. (bit.ly/2w3vzxD)

The device, which was approved in the United States in 2002, was billed as an alternative to tubal ligation for permanent birth control. The FDA has since received thousands of complaints, including reports of the device breaking or moving and causing injuries.

Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru

