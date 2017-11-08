Moscovici urges euro zone to sieze 'unique' reform window

BERLIN (Reuters) - The euro zone must seize a current window of opportunity for urgent reforms to the currency bloc, including by creating a joint finance minister answering to the European Parliament, European economic and financial affairs commissioner Pierre Moscovici said.

European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici speaks during a news conference at the EU Commission Representation offices in Athens, Greece July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

“There is now a window of opportunity to carry out deep-rooted reforms to the euro zone,” he said at a conference in Berlin on Wednesday. “We cannot wait any longer. We must use this opportunity. We must make progress between December and June.”