FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moscovici urges euro zone to sieze 'unique' reform window
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Environment
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
Entertainment
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 8, 2017 / 1:55 PM / in 20 hours

Moscovici urges euro zone to sieze 'unique' reform window

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The euro zone must seize a current window of opportunity for urgent reforms to the currency bloc, including by creating a joint finance minister answering to the European Parliament, European economic and financial affairs commissioner Pierre Moscovici said.

European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici speaks during a news conference at the EU Commission Representation offices in Athens, Greece July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

“There is now a window of opportunity to carry out deep-rooted reforms to the euro zone,” he said at a conference in Berlin on Wednesday. “We cannot wait any longer. We must use this opportunity. We must make progress between December and June.”

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Writing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.