Europe to see above normal temperatures in February-April: The Weather Company

LONDON (Reuters) - Most of Europe will experience above-normal temperatures from February to April, The Weather Company said on Tuesday.

“While the major energy-demand centers of the eastern U.S. and east Asia have experienced a cold winter so far, the atmospheric pattern has not favored persistent cold in Europe,” said Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist with the company.

“And most of the meteorological evidence suggests that this dearth of cold will continue through the remainder of winter into early spring, as the type of ‘blocking’ needed to get cold in Europe will likely not materialize,” he said.

FEBRUARY:

Nordics – Warmer than normal

Britain – Warmer than normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal

Southern mainland - Warmer than normal, except Iberia

MARCH:

Nordics – Warmer than normal

Britain - Warmer than normal

Northern mainland - Warmer than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal, except southwest

APRIL:

Nordics – Warmer than normal

Britain – Warmer than normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal, except southern Denmark/France

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal, except central