ROME (Reuters) - Italian banks’ net bad loans are forecast to fall to 42.5 billion euros ($51 billion) by the end of 2019, down by more than 40 billion euros from the end of 2016, Italian banking association ABI said in a statement on Friday.

The ratio of gross bad loans as a percentage of overall loans is expected to fall to below 10 percent from the middle of 2019, the industry group added.