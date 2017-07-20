FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 days ago
Euro zone consumer confidence unexpectedly falls in July
#Business News
July 20, 2017

Euro zone consumer confidence unexpectedly falls in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A businessman walks on the esplanade of La Defense, in the financial and business district in La Defense, west of Paris, April 10, 2014.Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in July after a sharp increase in the previous month, the European Commission said on Thursday.

The EU executive said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale fell by 0.4 points to -1.7, without providing further details about the fall.

A Reuters poll of 25 economists had forecast a rise to -1.1 points in July, following a 2.0 point increase to -1.3 in June.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment also fell by 0.1 points to -2.3 in July, the Commission said.

For European Commission data click on:

here

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Foo Yun Chee

