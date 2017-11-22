FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone consumer confidence near 17-year high in November
November 22, 2017 / 3:04 PM / Updated a day ago

Euro zone consumer confidence near 17-year high in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence rose to its highest level in nearly 17 years in November, figures released on Wednesday showed.

FILE PHOTO: A customer shops in a Casino supermarket in Nice, France, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale increased to 0.1 from a revised -1.1 points in October, which was higher than the average expectation of economists in a Reuters poll of -0.8.

It was the first positive reading of the index since January 2001. The long-term average is below -10 points.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment rose to -0.7 from -1.6 in October.

For European Commission data click on:



Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
