Euro zone consumer confidence near 17-year high in November

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence rose to its highest level in nearly 17 years in November, figures released on Wednesday showed.
The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale increased to 0.1 from a revised -1.1 points in October, which was higher than the average expectation of economists in a Reuters poll of -0.8.
It was the first positive reading of the index since January 2001. The long-term average is below -10 points.
In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment rose to -0.7 from -1.6 in October.
For European Commission data click on:
Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop