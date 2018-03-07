FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
The Trump Effect
Commodities
Environment
Detained in Myanmar
Reuters Investigates
Commentary
Business News
March 7, 2018 / 10:07 AM / a day ago

Strong euro zone economy confirmed at end of 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The euro zone economy grew by 0.6 percent in the final quarter of last year, European statistics agency Eurostat confirmed on Wednesday, ensuring that the single currency bloc expanded at its fastest rate in more than decade last year.

FILE PHOTO: A construction site at the river Spree is pictured in Berlin, Germany November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

Eurostat confirmed its earlier estimate that the economy of the 19 countries sharing the euro zone grew by 0.6 percent month-on-month and by 2.7 percent year-on-year.

That followed expansion of 0.7 percent and 2.7 percent respectively in the third quarter.

Overall in 2017, euro zone GDP rose 2.3 percent, Eurostat said, the fastest rate of growth since a 3.0 percent rise in 2007. It had previously estimated 2017 growth at 2.5 percent. It said its revision was due to the removal of calendar day adjustments.

The fourth-quarter expansion was on a par with that of the United States quarter-on-quarter and above the U.S. year-on-year growth rate of 2.5 percent.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.