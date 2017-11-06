FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone states support ECB plan on bad loans: EU's Dijsselbloem
November 6, 2017 / 8:57 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Euro zone states support ECB plan on bad loans: EU's Dijsselbloem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers backed the European Central Bank's plans to force banks to set aside more funds against loans that may turn sour, the chairman of the Eurogroup said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Jeroen Dijsselbloem meets with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (not pictured) in the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

"There was a general agreement" with the approach taken by the ECB's supervisor, Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference after a meeting of finance ministers that was also attended by Daniele Nouy, the chair of the Supervisory Board at the ECB.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Catherine Evans

