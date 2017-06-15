FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
German parliament must decide if Greek deal a fundamental change: Schaeuble
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 15, 2017 / 7:56 PM / 2 months ago

German parliament must decide if Greek deal a fundamental change: Schaeuble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany June 7, 2017.Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German parliament's budget committee must decide if the bailout plan for Greece agreed by euro zone finance ministers and the IMF on Thursday evening amounts to a significant change to the existing program, Germany's finance minister said.

In an interview with ARD television on Thursday, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the IMF had agreed to launch a loan program for Greece - a condition set by the German parliament to support a further bailout - but that the international lender would pay out only later.

"Our understanding is that this is not a fundamental change to the program," Schaeuble said. "In the end it is for the budget committee to decide."

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.