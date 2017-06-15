FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
IMF to join Greece bailout, but no funds until debt relief deal: Lagarde
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 15, 2017 / 7:41 PM / 2 months ago

IMF to join Greece bailout, but no funds until debt relief deal: Lagarde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde delivers a speech on Plenary Session of High-Level Dialogue, at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China May 14, 2017.Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund agreed with euro zone finance ministers on Thursday that it will "in principle" join the Greek bailout program, but a disbursement of funds could happen only after more details on debt relief are known, the IMF chief said.

Christine Lagarde said the Fund was ready to participate to the third bailout program for Greece after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Luxembourg which capped months of negotiations with euro zone finance ministers.

The Fund could however join the program with a financial support "in the range of 2 billion dollars" only after a full deal on additional measures of debt relief for Greece.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.