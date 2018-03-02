Greece to get 5.7 billion euros in new loans second half of March - Centeno

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece has met all the conditions set by lenders for the disbursement of new loans and the next tranche of 5.7 billion euros (5.08 billion pounds)is likely to be paid out in the second half of March, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers said.

FILE PHOTO - President of the Eurogroup Mario Centeno rings a bell at the start of an eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“I have been informed that... all prior actions ...have been completed,” Eurogroup President Mario Centeno said in a statement, adding the euro zone bailout fund was likely to approve the disbursement new loans to Athens after national parliamentary procedures are completed.

“This will pave the way to the release of the first sub tranche of 5.7 billion euros in the second half of March,” Centeno said.

He said the final review of Greek reforms under the bailout was now under way, as was technical work on possible new debt relief measures.