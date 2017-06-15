FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Germany's Schaeuble confident on deal on next Greek loan tranche
June 15, 2017

Germany's Schaeuble confident on deal on next Greek loan tranche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he was confident that euro zone ministers would agree on a next disbursement of loans to Greece and was hopeful the International Monetary Fund would be on board.

"For Greece, as before, I am confident that we will reach a deal about the payment of the next tranche today," Schaeuble said on arrival at the meeting.

"We have found a way which hopefully will allow the IMF management to propose a program to its board," he continued, adding that he did not believe it amounted to a substantial change of the program.

Germany's parliament has insisted on IMF participation.

"We cautiously believe that the goal of the program will be reached and that Greece will again have access to the finance markets at the end of the program," Schaeuble said.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop

