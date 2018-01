ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s parliament approved a bill for fiscal, energy and labor reforms prescribed by the country’s international lenders in exchange for fresh bailout funds.

A protester shouts slogans outside the Greek Parliament during a demonstration against planned government reforms that will restrict workers right to strike in Athens, Greece January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

The draft legislation was approved by a majority of lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament. Thousands of people had rallied outside the building to protest against the measures.