Greece closer to get disbursement of new loans: Eurogroup's Centeno

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece is close to receive a new disbursement of loans from its euro zone creditors after having completed most of the required reforms, the head of the Eurogroup of the bloc’s finance ministers said on Monday.

“Of all the 110 prior actions, only two are still outstanding which are outside the control of the government. I am confident they can be cleared soon,” Mario Centeno told a news conference after a regular meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

The next tranche of loans is of 5.7 billion euros, Centeno said, adding that it is up to euro zone states now to do what necessary to unlock the funds.