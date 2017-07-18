FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
EU's Moscovici upbeat about Portugal, sees 2017 growth above 2.5 percent
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 18, 2017 / 10:06 AM / 20 days ago

EU's Moscovici upbeat about Portugal, sees 2017 growth above 2.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici (L) speaks with Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa during a meeting at the Sao Bento Palace in Lisbon, Portugal July 18, 2017.Rafael Marchante

LISBON (Reuters) - European Union Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici lauded Portugal on Tuesday for its economic and fiscal progress and said growth would probably exceed 2.5 percent this year in an acceleration from 1.4 percent in 2016.

"The progress that has been made is very impressive," Moscovici told a news briefing during a visit to Lisbon, adding that he is "optimistic" about the country's economy.

He also said that Portugal's strategy of tackling the financial sector's massive bad loans, which the government said would not involve the use of public funds, was "ambitious and going in the right direction".

The International Monetary Fund last month more than doubled its 2017 growth outlook for Portugal to 2.5 percent.

Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.