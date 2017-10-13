FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook launches U.S. food order and delivery service
October 13, 2017

Facebook launches U.S. food order and delivery service

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Friday launched a service through which its U.S. users can order food for take-away or delivery directly through its app or website.

A Facebook logo is pictured at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Facebook said it has partnered with restaurants including Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Jack in the Box Inc, Five Guys and Papa John’s International Inc.

The company said in a blog post that it has also signed on food ordering services such as EatStreet, Delivery.com, DoorDash and Olo. (bit.ly/2ygvF6Z)

Users will have to go to the “order food” section on Facebook’s “explore” menu, which will show them a list of participating restaurants in the vicinity through which they can place their order.

A year back, the company has said its U.S. users would be able to order food through a restaurants’ Facebook page.

Facebook’s shares were up nearly 1 percent in early trading on Friday. Shares of food order and delivery service GrubHub Inc dropped nearly 3 percent.

GrubHub’s shares had also dropped last month after Amazon Restaurants teamed up with Olo, whose network of restaurants includes Applebee’s and Chipotle.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
